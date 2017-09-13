Enchanted Forest

Audubon Community Nature Center 1600 Riverside Rd, Jamestown, New York 14701

Children and grown-ups enjoy a campfire, walk trails lined with luminaries, meet animals who can talk and tell you about their lives, then have refreshments and crafts inside.

Walks start at 6:00 p.m. and go out every 10 minutes. The walks last about 45 minutes. The last walk starts at 8:00 p.m. (Sunset is approximately 6:45 p.m.)

$12, $0 Nature Center adult member, $6 children 3-15, free for 2 and under. Pre-paid reservations are required: Call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or register online through auduboncnc.org/enchantedforest . Limited admission: No ticket sales at the door and no refunds.

716-569-2345
