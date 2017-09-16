Enchanted Forest

Imagine a night-time walk along trails lined with glowing jack-o-lanterns, where forest animals magically becoming human-sized and tell you about their life in the woods. This special event is an evening visit with nocturnal creatures that call Beaver Meadow their home. This family-friendly program is a unique, fun, engaging event that you’ll remember for a lifetime. Games, crafts, face painting and cider and a snack after the event round out the evening. What better way to welcome fall and to get a head start on Halloween!

October 6-8, 2017 from 6-9pm each night.

Advanced registration and payment are required. Make your reservation by calling Beaver Meadow at 585-457-3228. Tours leave starting at 6:00pm and extending to 8:30pm. The cost is $9 per person. The event is free for children 3 and under.