All the eggs are hidden and we need your help to find them! Hop on down Saturday, April 13 to Clearfield Community Center, 730 Hopkins Rd. where our first egg hunt will begin at 10am followed by our second hunt at 11am. The only thing you will need to bring is something to carry all the eggs you will find.

Children are grouped by age and eggs are on a first come, first serve basis. Weather permitting, we will be outside. Please be prompt for start times! Event is free of charge and sponsored by Amherst Youth & Recreation.