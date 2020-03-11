Easter Jam is what you get when you mix a ton of Easter fun into a full out party for families (Preschool- 5th grade)! Easter Jam is a fully interactive Easter event featuring crazy games (have you ever participated in PEEP Jousting?...) Bounce Houses, face painting, Photo Booth for you with your favorite PEEPs, a dance party and meaningful message celebrating the way Easter turned the world upside down! There will be fun food available to purchase at cafe!