Easter Jam is what you get when you mix a ton of Easter fun into a full out party for families (Preschool- 5th grade)! Easter Jam is a fully interactive Easter event featuring crazy games (have you ever participated in PEEP Jousting?...) Bounce Houses, face painting, Photo Booth for you with your favorite PEEPs, a dance party and meaningful message celebrating the way Easter turned the world upside down! There will be fun food available to purchase at cafe!
Easter Jam
Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, New York 14221 View Map
Family Program, Free Event