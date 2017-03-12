Easter Eggstravaganza

For kids 3 years old to 5th grade and their families. Grab your ”peeps” and hop on out for a night of fun, games, activities, face painting, inflatables, family challenges, music, a petting zoo and more. We bring families together for fun and faith. This is a great time to invite other families to church. Easter is a lot of fun, but it’s not about an Easter bunny, it’s about a Risen Savior. So put the real reason for Easter back into your celebration this year.

And we try to make the night easier for parents by providing dinner for a small fee. The cost is $3.00 per person and includes Peter Cottontail Pizza, Bunny Bait (carrots), “carrot “ juice (orange soda) and Bunny Tails (donut holes) for dessert. Dinner is served from 6:00-7:15 pm and is optional.

If you want to skip the meal, just bounce in for games and inflatables from 6:00-7:15pm.

The Family Production starts at 7:15 pm. This show includes stage games, competition, prizes, music, dancing and some crazy characters. After the show, we will have an inflatables encore from 8:00-8:30 pm.

So join us at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church at 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, NY. To check us out or for more details, visit www.easternhillschurch.org/fusion or call 716-688-7165.