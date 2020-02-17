× Expand Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo invites you to an “egg”-stra special Easter Bunny Brunch. Your special morning begins with a bountiful breakfast buffet, and a visit with the Easter Bunny that is sure to leave everyone smiling! Kids can enjoy time at the craft table or with our cute and cuddly ambassador animals while moms, dads, and adults over age 21 can enjoy our mimosa bar. Hop on in for this very popular event!

Each ticket for the Easter Bunny Brunch at the Buffalo Zoo includes Zoo admission, a one and a half hour event session. The event takes place in the Buffalo Zoo Children’s Resource Center located at the Gorilla Exhibit.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://buffalozoo.org/event/easter-bunny-brunch/