DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH GROUP REGISTRATION

Diamonds In The Rough,Group, Inc. - Girls Mentoring Program: RECRUITING girls ages 10 - 18. Orientation and Registration, Saturday November 9th 11:00 - 2:00 p.m. - at Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. Light Refreshments served. For more info please call (716) 715-8580. Group meets on Tuesdays from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. weekly beginning November 12th.