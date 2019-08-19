DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers Exhibit Opening

× Expand JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s19) What kind of hero will you be?

What kind of hero will you be? Leap into action alongside iconic Super Heroes from the DC UNIVERSE™—including BATMAN™, SUPERMAN™, and WONDER WOMAN™—in DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers. Learn about the importance of teamwork, self-discovery, and strength as you solve problems, fight for justice, and battle villains in a series of hands-on, fast-paced challenges. Opening weekend only, come in costume and create your own hero shield to take home. Included with general museum admission fees.

Saturday, September 28 • 11am-4pm

Sunday, September 29 • 1pm-4pm