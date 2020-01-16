Day Camp: Jr. Vet Seals & Sea Lions

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between seals and sea lions? Or why they live here at the aquarium? Dive into this day camp to explore these topics and more! Come see how our seals and sea lions receive the best care through hands-on activities and behind the scenes looks. Learn how to give them medicine, try on a glove made of blubber and so much more!

This camp is for children ages 8-12 years old.

$50/non-members

$40/members

Before and after camp care available for an additional cost.

Snacks will be provided, but participants should come to camp with a bagged lunch.

Aquarium of Niagara 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, New York 14301 View Map
Animals, Aquarium, Education & Learning
716-390-9020
