The Crazy Race - Fun Family Activity!

Race against the clock to conquer 18 fun and unique challenges in 60 minutes! Inspired by THE AMAZING RACE, this one-of-a-kind game will test your problem-solving skills, strategic thinking and powers of observation. It's fun, frantic and family-friendly! THE CRAZY RACE combines scavenger hunting, brain busting, tactile testing and random silly nonsense into a hands-on, immersive event that will challenge everyone aged 8 to 80.

Nov. 15 (2 sessions) 5:30pm or 7:30pm

Nov. 16 (2 sessions) 5:30pm or 7:30pm

Nov. 17 (3 sessions) 9:00am, 11:00am or 1:00pm

LOCATION: Community Room of Trinity Old Lutheran Church

Adults $15.00, Children $12.00, Family Four Pack $49.00

Space is limited! Learn more and reserve now at www.crazyracefun.com.