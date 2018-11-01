The Crazy Race - Fun Family Activity!

Trinity Old Lutheran Church 3445 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, New York 14226

Race against the clock to conquer 18 fun and unique challenges in 60 minutes! Inspired by THE AMAZING RACE, this one-of-a-kind game will test your problem-solving skills, strategic thinking and powers of observation.  It's fun, frantic and family-friendly! THE CRAZY RACE combines scavenger hunting, brain busting, tactile testing and random silly nonsense into a hands-on, immersive event that will challenge everyone aged 8 to 80.

Nov. 15 (2 sessions) 5:30pm or 7:30pm

Nov. 16 (2 sessions) 5:30pm or 7:30pm

Nov. 17 (3 sessions) 9:00am, 11:00am or 1:00pm

LOCATION: Community Room of Trinity Old Lutheran Church

Adults $15.00, Children $12.00, Family Four Pack $49.00

Space is limited! Learn more and reserve now at www.crazyracefun.com.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church 3445 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, New York 14226
Family Program, Indoor Recreation, This & That
716-316-8185
