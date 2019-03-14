CrafterDay!

The first Saturday of each month is Crafter-day at Kenmore! Come to the Kenmore Library at 10 am on the 1st Saturday of each month and make a seasonal craft. Recommended for ages 5-10 (children younger than 5 can attend with a caregiver, children older than 10 can attend if interested). Registration is necessary and space is limited. Call 716-873-2842 for more information or to register.