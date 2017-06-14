Quantcast

Community Play Group

Augustana Lutheran Church 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, New York 14150

Children and their caregivers are invited to be part of Augustana's community playgroup on Fridays from 10:00 - 11:30 from June 23 - August 11. The playgroup is free and includes stories, songs, snacks and playtime. It is held indoors in the lower level hall. You can attend any or all days, and preregistration is not required. It is designed for children ages 0-5, and older siblings are welcome.

Augustana Lutheran Church 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, New York 14150

716-832-5720

