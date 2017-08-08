Quantcast

Community Picnic

Community of Grace 1407 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, New York 14221

The popular juggler and entertainer Nels Ross (injest.com) will be performing as part of an outdoor community picnic on the back lawn of Community of Grace Church in Williamsville, NY. In addition to Nels’ performance, the event will also involve free food, arts and crafts, lawn games, and a bounce house for children. The picnic will run from 12-4PM and all are welcome. Nels is scheduled to take the stage at 2PM with a performance that will thrill the whole family.

Community of Grace 1407 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, New York 14221
Free Event
7166895836
