The popular juggler and entertainer Nels Ross (injest.com) will be performing as part of an outdoor community picnic on the back lawn of Community of Grace Church in Williamsville, NY. In addition to Nels’ performance, the event will also involve free food, arts and crafts, lawn games, and a bounce house for children. The picnic will run from 12-4PM and all are welcome. Nels is scheduled to take the stage at 2PM with a performance that will thrill the whole family.