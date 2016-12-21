Community Contra Dance

Fun easy to learn and do community dance! Contra dancing is done world wide. No partner necessary - Live music by Ginger Majority a group of young musicians from the Kanack School of Music, Rochester; Dances are taught and walked-through by Joe Kwiatkowski. A safe family friendly atmosphere. Wear cool comfortable clothing, clean-soft-soled shoes and a smile! $5 for students, $10 for adults, family discount available. Contra basics start at 7:30 - we teach the basic moves of contra like, do-si-do, allemande, swing and others. This basics lesson is free but not necessary for a successful and fun experience.