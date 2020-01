× Expand Pixabay Comic Book Club

Comic Book Club - Comic book club is the place for kids who love to read, draw, write, and learn about the tricks behind the best comics or graphic novels. If you want to have fun with your friends, are a creative thinker, or if you just like to draw, then this is the place for you! Ages 8-14. Registration required: bit.ly/lancasterlib or call 716-683-1120