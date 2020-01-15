×
pixabay
Comic Book Club
Comic book club is the place for kids who love to read, draw, write, and learn about the tricks behind the best comics or graphic novels. If you want to have fun with your friends, are a creative thinker, or if you just like to draw, then this is the place for you! For ages 8 - 14.
Club activities include the following:
- Sharing and reading comic books or graphic novels
- Drawing comic book characters
- Comic book inspired crafts!
- Eating snacks!
Registration is required.
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086 View Map
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program