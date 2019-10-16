Comic Book Club!

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Comic book club is the place for kids who love to read, draw, write, and learn about the tricks behind the best comics or graphic novels. If you want to have fun with your friends, are a creative thinker, or if you just like to draw, then this is the place for you!

Club activities include the following:

  • Sharing and reading comic books or graphic novels
  • Drawing comic book characters
  • Inventing new superheroes and comic book characters
  • Writing story lines for comic books
  • Eating snacks!

Registration required

Wednesday, October 16th from 4 - 5 p.m.

Ages 8 - 14

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Free Event, Library Program, Tweens & Teens
716-683-1120
