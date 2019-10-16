× Expand Comic Books Teaser

Comic book club is the place for kids who love to read, draw, write, and learn about the tricks behind the best comics or graphic novels. If you want to have fun with your friends, are a creative thinker, or if you just like to draw, then this is the place for you!

Club activities include the following:

Sharing and reading comic books or graphic novels

Drawing comic book characters

Inventing new superheroes and comic book characters

Writing story lines for comic books

Eating snacks!

Registration required

Wednesday, October 16th from 4 - 5 p.m.

Ages 8 - 14