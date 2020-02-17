× Expand Kelly Fiorella Come to the Table Fundraiser

Join CASA of Chautauqua County at its 12th Annual Come to the Table fundraising event to support abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe and permanent homes. The fundraiser will be held at The Chautauqua Suites in Mayville, New York on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the live table auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Local artisans and CASA supporters come together to design beautiful tablescapes that guests can bid on. These themed tables include everything from gift certificates and sports memorabilia to local staycations. Guests will also be treated to live musical entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, a basket raffle and so much more.

Please join us for an exceptional evening while supporting CASA of Chautauqua County. Tickets are $20 and available presale or at the door. The public is invited! For tickets or more information, call CASA of Chautauqua County at 716-753-4132 or email kfiorellacasa@gmail.com.