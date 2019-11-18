Classic Toys School Break

Take a trip through time with classic toys popular from different eras. Check out colorful patterns of tin kaleidoscopes and pretend to ring a friend on the Fisher-Price Chatter Phone. Set spinnable tops into motion and share a story with a sock monkey. Be sure to visit The Strong’s Toy Hall of Fame exhibit to view other classic toys inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, including Fisher-Price Little People, Easy- Bake Oven, Twister, and more. Included with general museum admission fees.