The Clarence Arts & Crafts Society second annual Plein Air Art Festival now expanded to a CLARENCE SUMMER ART & PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL, “A Day of Art in the Park” - Sunday, July 9, 2017, 10am to 5pm at the Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main Street, Clarence NY. The Festival featuring PLEIN AIR ARTISTS, ARTISAN VENDORS, DEMONSTRATIONS, FOOD TRUCKS and HISTORIC TOURS of the Town Park Club House and the Town’s Historical Museum from 1 to 4 pm then followed at 7pm with the Clarence Concert Associations first concert to their Summer Season Program.

Email: clarencearts@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Clarence-Arts-and-Crafts-Society-821545841209362/