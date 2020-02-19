Circus Toy Crafting Workshop

to Google Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072

In this 90-minute program, participants will craft and take home their own set of juggling balls and a pair of poi (a dance prop that consists of a weight on a tether, originating from New Zealand). All supplies provided. Participants will learn a few fundamental techniques with their new props to spark a new healthy hobby! Juggling and object manipulation boosts focus and concentration, and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. Registration required. Recommended for ages 6-12. Please call 773-7124 for more information.

Info

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072 View Map
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program
716-773-7124
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Circus Toy Crafting Workshop - 2020-02-19 13:00:00