Circus Toy Crafting Workshop

In this 90-minute program, participants will craft and take home their own set of juggling balls and a pair of poi (a dance prop that consists of a weight on a tether, originating from New Zealand). All supplies provided. Participants will learn a few fundamental techniques with their new props to spark a new healthy hobby! Juggling and object manipulation boosts focus and concentration, and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. Registration required. Recommended for ages 6-12. Please call 773-7124 for more information.