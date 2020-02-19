In this 90-minute program, participants will craft and take home their own set of juggling balls and a pair of poi (a dance prop that consists of a weight on a tether, originating from New Zealand). All supplies provided. Participants will learn a few fundamental techniques with their new props to spark a new healthy hobby! Juggling and object manipulation boosts focus and concentration, and reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. Registration required. Recommended for ages 6-12. Please call 773-7124 for more information.
Circus Toy Crafting Workshop
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072 View Map
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program