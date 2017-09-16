Cinderella with Missoula Children's Theatre

MCT returns for a 15th season to present their own musical version of “Cinderella” with a cast of local young performers. In this twist on the popular fairy tale, a pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper, and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother.

When Cinderella’s stepsisters try to keep Cinderella from attending the ball, the Fairy Godmother enlists the help of the Mice and Pumpkins and is able to transform Cinderella just in time for the big event.

Also featured are Cleo the Cat, Fido the Dog, the Lords and Ladies, the Town Criers, the King, and the Beggars. Performances at 3 & 7 pm. All seats $7; children 2 and under free.