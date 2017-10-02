Christmas at the Old Homestead

Evangel Assembly of God 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, New York 14221

17th annual homemade gift and craft sale to benefit SonRays Ministries, Inc. Free admission and lunch is available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily. SonRays Ministries is a pregnancy care center serving Western New York.

Proceeds from your purchases allow SonRays to continue providing no-cost assistance to women, children and families in need. Sale items include: harvest & Christmas decorations, quilts, jewelry, purses, baby items, toys, doll clothing, baked goods, jams & jellies, and so much more. All items are handmade and beautifully displayed. Support the ministry and get some early Christmas shopping done.

Evangel Assembly of God 8180 Greiner Rd., Williamsville, New York 14221 View Map
