Christmas at the Old Homestead

17th annual homemade gift and craft sale to benefit SonRays Ministries, Inc. Free admission and lunch is available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily. SonRays Ministries is a pregnancy care center serving Western New York.

Proceeds from your purchases allow SonRays to continue providing no-cost assistance to women, children and families in need. Sale items include: harvest & Christmas decorations, quilts, jewelry, purses, baby items, toys, doll clothing, baked goods, jams & jellies, and so much more. All items are handmade and beautifully displayed. Support the ministry and get some early Christmas shopping done.