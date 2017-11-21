On Saturday, December 9th, Timon's St. Jude Society will be hosting a Family Christmas Movie Night to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The holiday favorite "A Christmas Story" will be shown in the school's auditorium. Pizza, popcorn, candy and soft drinks will all be available. A 50/50 raffle, as well as appearances by Santa and his elf will make this a fun night out for the whole family!

Doors open at 6pm with the movie beginning at 7pm. The cost is only $1 for children and $3 for adults. Join us for a memorable event while helping out a great cause.

All proceeds will go to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital in their fight against childhood diseases.

For additional info contact the school at 716-826-3610. Hope to see you there!