Christmas Movie Night

Google Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00

Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14220

On Saturday, December 9th, Timon's St. Jude Society will be hosting a Family Christmas Movie Night to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The holiday favorite "A Christmas Story" will be shown in the school's auditorium. Pizza, popcorn, candy and soft drinks will all be available. A 50/50 raffle, as well as appearances by Santa and his elf will make this a fun night out for the whole family!

Doors open at 6pm with the movie beginning at 7pm. The cost is only $1 for children and $3 for adults. Join us for a memorable event while helping out a great cause.

All proceeds will go to benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital in their fight against childhood diseases.

For additional info contact the school at 716-826-3610. Hope to see you there!

Info
Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School 601 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14220 View Map
Christmas, For A Good Cause, Movie
716-826-3610
Google Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Movie Night - 2017-12-09 18:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.