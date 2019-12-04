Christmas Experience at Eastern Hills

Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, New York 14221

Come join us for a fun, family-friendly, faith-filled Christmas experience at Eastern Hills! For people of all ages. Come discover what Christmas is all about!

Admission is free but we do ask each family to bring a canned good to bless those in need this holiday season.

Kids come in your jammies, and adults come dressed in your ugly Christmas sweaters! Come prepared to enjoy Interactive Indoor and Outdoor Experiences.

Learn more at https://ehwc.org/unboxed!

Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church 8445 Greiner Road, Williamsville, New York 14221 View Map
Christmas, Family Program, Free Event
716-688-7165
