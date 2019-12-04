× Expand Eastern Hills Church Christmas Experience at Eastern Hills: Unboxed, Experiencing Joy in the Unexpected

Come join us for a fun, family-friendly, faith-filled Christmas experience at Eastern Hills! For people of all ages. Come discover what Christmas is all about!

Admission is free but we do ask each family to bring a canned good to bless those in need this holiday season.

Kids come in your jammies, and adults come dressed in your ugly Christmas sweaters! Come prepared to enjoy Interactive Indoor and Outdoor Experiences.

Learn more at https://ehwc.org/unboxed!