Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show

to Google Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072

Following the Grand Island Recreation Department's Easter Egg Hunt at 10 am, the Grand Island Memorial Library will be hosting spring fun activities and a Checkers & Snoozer Easter-themed show. Library activities will begin at 11:00 am and the show will begin at 11:30. YOU MUST REGISTER FOR THE SHOW. SEATING IS LIMITED TO 100. Please call 773-7124 or visit the library to register.

Info

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072 View Map
Easter, Family Program, Free Event, Library Program
716-773-7124
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show - 2019-04-19 11:00:00