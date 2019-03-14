Checkers & Snoozer's Easter Show

Following the Grand Island Recreation Department's Easter Egg Hunt at 10 am, the Grand Island Memorial Library will be hosting spring fun activities and a Checkers & Snoozer Easter-themed show. Library activities will begin at 11:00 am and the show will begin at 11:30. YOU MUST REGISTER FOR THE SHOW. SEATING IS LIMITED TO 100. Please call 773-7124 or visit the library to register.
Info
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072 View Map
Easter, Family Program, Free Event, Library Program