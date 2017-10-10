A Charlie Brown Christmas

Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen St., Buffalo, New York 14201

This Christmas, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang comes to TOY! Charles Schulz’s classic animations come to life like you’ve never seen before in a family holiday tale enjoyed by the young and the young at heart.

When Charlie Brown complains about overwhelming commercialism during the holiday season, Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant. He accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. Make sure you’re front and center as Charlie Brown and his friends discover the true meaning of Christmas!

Performances at 1:00pm and 3:30pm on December 2,3,9,10,16 & 17

Production sponsor is M&T Bank.

Info
Theatre of Youth 203 Allen St., Buffalo, New York 14201 View Map
Theater Performance
716-884-4400
Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 Google Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Charlie Brown Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.