A Charlie Brown Christmas

This Christmas, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang comes to TOY! Charles Schulz’s classic animations come to life like you’ve never seen before in a family holiday tale enjoyed by the young and the young at heart.

When Charlie Brown complains about overwhelming commercialism during the holiday season, Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant. He accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. Make sure you’re front and center as Charlie Brown and his friends discover the true meaning of Christmas!

Performances at 1:00pm and 3:30pm on December 2,3,9,10,16 & 17

Production sponsor is M&T Bank.