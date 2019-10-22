WHAT TO DO ABOUT CHALLENGING BEHAVIOR IN THE HOME AND COMMUNITY
November 6 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
West Middle School - Library
395 Center Road
West Seneca, New York 14224
Dealing with challenging behavior at home and in the community can be a full-time job. This workshop will help parents and caregivers to understand negative behavior. It will teach you to recognize early warning signs of trouble. The course will teach you how to manage conflict and offer suggestions for establishing consequences before the behavior turns into something even more difficult to handle.
Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare and transportation stipend available.
