WHAT TO DO ABOUT CHALLENGING BEHAVIOR IN THE HOME AND COMMUNITY

November 6 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

West Middle School - Library

395 Center Road

West Seneca, New York 14224

Dealing with challenging behavior at home and in the community can be a full-time job. This workshop will help parents and caregivers to understand negative behavior. It will teach you to recognize early warning signs of trouble. The course will teach you how to manage conflict and offer suggestions for establishing consequences before the behavior turns into something even more difficult to handle.

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare and transportation stipend available.

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/what-to-do-about-challenging-behavior-in-the-home-and-community-11-6/