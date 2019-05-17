Celtic Faire

From the Scottish Highlands and the Emerald Isles to the Genesee Valley, Celtic traditions and roots run deep. Celebrate all things Scottish, Welsh, and Irish through authentic music, dance, food, and drinks! Imagine you’ve crossed the pond as you shop at Celtic-inspired vendors and sample food and beer, plus Members are FREE! Finish up the day with a live Celtic concert!
Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Museum Event, Outdoors