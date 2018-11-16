Castle by Candlelight

Tour and explore Old Fort Niagara’s 1726 French Castle, which will be festively decorated for the season by the Youngstown Garden Club and lit entirely by candles. Meet historical characters and witness the firing of the grand feu de joie. Kids can make crafts and try writing with a quill pen! This seasonal, historically-authentic experience will put you in the holiday spirit! Tickets will be sold at the door and are $15/person. Children ages 5 and under are free.