Cartooning for Kids Class

Image By Tiffany Rohrback with Rohrback Studios
Kids Cartooning class at the Carnegie Art Center
Discover the world of cartoon art!
Join us at the Carnegie Art Center for a Kids Cartooning Class with award winning artist and humorous Illustrator Carlos Torres. Designed for ages 7 - 12, kids will learn the basics for creating their own original cartoon characters just like the pros!
Call 716-694-4400 for details.
Carnegie Art Center 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120 View Map
Art Classes & Programs, Children's Entertainment, Family Program