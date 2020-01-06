Cartooning for Kids Class

Carnegie Art Center 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120

Discover the world of cartoon art!

Join us at the Carnegie Art Center for a Kids Cartooning Class with award winning artist and humorous Illustrator Carlos Torres. Designed for ages 7 - 12, kids will learn the basics for creating their own original cartoon characters just like the pros!

Call 716-694-4400 for details.

Info

Carnegie Art Center 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120
Art Classes & Programs, Children's Entertainment, Family Program
716-694-4400
