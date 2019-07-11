CAMP CREATE! with Community Music School

Camp Create is a week-long summer camp, August 12-16, for children 5-10, with hands-on, collaborative activities designed by Community Music School, Locust Street Art, and Story Time Bookshop.

Activities designed by Community Music School, Locust Street Art, and Story Time Bookshop will prepare participants for a production of a readers theatre on the last day of camp. Students will compose music, paint and design theatre backdrops, and explore acting through reading and role play. Reading skills are highly recommended, but not required.

Family and friends are invited to attend a production on the final day.