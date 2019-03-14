Bunny WoW!

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library -- Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, New York 14203

It's a spring egg-stravaganza! Join us for a magic show, egg hunt and petting farm with real chicks and bunnies! Presented by the Magic of Mr. J. Best for children ages 3 - 10. Funding provided by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's generous 2018 yearend donors. Children who are participating in the petting farm and egg hunt should register. Registration is not required for accompanying adult.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library -- Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, New York 14203 View Map
Animals, Easter, Free Event, Library Program
716-858-7192
