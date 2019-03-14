It's a spring egg-stravaganza! Join us for a magic show, egg hunt and petting farm with real chicks and bunnies! Presented by the Magic of Mr. J. Best for children ages 3 - 10. Funding provided by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's generous 2018 yearend donors. Children who are participating in the petting farm and egg hunt should register. Registration is not required for accompanying adult.
Bunny WoW!
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library -- Central Library 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, New York 14203
