A perfect way for families to celebrate the Halloween season, DON’T MISS this funny; slightly spooky adventure! It’s a dark and stormy night when the Monroe family brings home a peculiar new pet, an orphaned bunny with mysterious habits and sharp fangs. The family names it “Bunnicula,” and it’s only a short time until strange things start happening. Come and see what happens next! For ages 6 and up.

Saturday, Sept 30 @ 2pm

Sunday, Oct 1 @ 2pm

Saturday, Oct 7 @ 2pm

Sunday, Oct 8 @ 2pm

Saturday, Oct 14 @ 2pm

Sunday, Oct 15 @ 2pm

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 2pm

Sunday, October 29 @ 2pm