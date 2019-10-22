BULLYING & PROMOTING WELL BEING FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
November 13 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sweet Home Central School District
1901 Sweet Home Road
Amherst, New York 14228
In this workshop, parents, caregivers, or educators of children with disabilities learn to recognize the signs of a bullying situation and how to talk to a child. Learn about the supports and services that can be built into the Individualized Education Program (IEP) to promote social growth and well-being.
RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY
email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170
Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare stipend available.
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/bullying-promoting-well-being-for-students-with-disabilities-11-13/