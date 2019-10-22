BULLYING & PROMOTING WELL BEING FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

November 13 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sweet Home Central School District

1901 Sweet Home Road

Amherst, New York 14228

In this workshop, parents, caregivers, or educators of children with disabilities learn to recognize the signs of a bullying situation and how to talk to a child. Learn about the supports and services that can be built into the Individualized Education Program (IEP) to promote social growth and well-being.

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Childcare and transportation are not provided. Childcare stipend available.

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/bullying-promoting-well-being-for-students-with-disabilities-11-13/