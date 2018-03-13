BUFFCON 35 Plastic Model Contest

PLASTIC SCALE MODEL CONTEST

General Admissions are Welcome

ADMISSION AND REGISTRATION OPEN AT 9:00

REGISTRATION CLOSES AT 1:30

JUDGING FROM 1:30 - 4:00

AWARDS AT 4:00

Niagara Frontier Chapter I.P.M.S.

General Admission $7.00 under 12 FREE

Model Entry Fees include your General Admission

Senior Entries - 1 to 3 / $10.00; $2.00 each additional

Junior Entries (Ages 11 - 17) - $1.00 each.

IPMS - Niagara Frontier is a group of people from the Western New York area who enjoy the hobby of scale model building. We have about 100 members with 40+ attending each monthly meeting. Our club meets at 7:00pm on the third Monday of every month at The Knights (formerly the Knights of Columbus), 2735 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227