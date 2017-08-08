Buffalo State's Eclipse View and Do

Buffalo State is holding an Eclipse View and Do event on Monday, August 21, 2017, from 12:30 to 4 PM in the R-14 Lot on Rockwell Road near Grant Street. The event is free and open to the public.

Come safely view the eclipse and take part in activities for all ages. Telescopes with solar filters and free eclipse glasses will be handed out. Astronomy actives and food trucks will be present.

For more information about this event, please call the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at (716) 878-4911 or email planetarium@buffalostate.edu. You may also visit their webpage at www.fergusonplanetarium.net.