Buffalo Nordic Ski Club Open House

Why hate winter when you can enjoy it by learning how to Cross Country Ski?! Attend this FREE Open House which includes a video of interest to beginners through advanced skiiers, waxing/ski care clinic, displays of equipment and clothing from are ski shops, door prizes, and more!

The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club offers FREE lessons to club members. Other benefits of membership include weekly ski tours, monthly meetings, as well as several weekend and mid-week trips to places such as Allegany State Park, Algonquin Provincial Park, and Craftsbury, Vermont.