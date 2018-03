Do you know what instrument we all carry around with us? Our voice! We all love to sing, so this concert celebrates our favorite songs. Hear Buffalo Kids Sing Champion Camryn Clune and choirs from Amherst High School and Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, and join in a singalong withe the BPO! Come at 1:30 for stories, games and crafts. The concert begins at 2:30pm.