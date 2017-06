Join us each Wednesday this summer for Buffalo Harbor's Movies Under The Stars. All movies and parking are FREE!

June 28 - Trolls

July 5 - Moana

July 12 - Toy Story

July 19 - Up

July 26 - Zootopia

August 2 - Bee Movie

August 9 - Wall E

August 16 - LEGO Movie

August 23 - Shrek

August 30 - Dory