Our Reggio Emilia-inspired, drop-off early childhood program for ages 3-5 and dedicated classroom will nurture your young child’s sense of wonder and curiosity for nature while encouraging physical, cognitive, social and emotional development.

Attend one day or two days per week. Pre-registration required. Contact Tifft for more information: 716-896-5200 x204. Registration is $50 (non-refundable). Tuition is $90 per month for one day a week, $180 per month for two days a week.