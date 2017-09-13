Bubblefest!

Buffalo’s biggest bubblebration is back. Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting its annual day-long celebration of everything bubbles! Four floors of bubble activities including: frozen bubbles, bubble beard portraits, Tekno disco bubble dance party, glass blowing demonstrations from the Corning Museum of Glass, and BubbleMania performances by Doug Rougeux at 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30pm (additional charge).