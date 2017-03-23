Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Hop on into the Tops Cooking School (3980 Maple Rd./N. Bailey, Amherst) for breakfast and to color a hard boiled Easter egg with the Easter Bunny! Guests will enjoy Hoppin’ Good Pancakes with Assorted Toppings, Sunny Sausage, and Springtime Yogurt & Fruit Parfait.

Parents/guardians will also be provided with coffee and tea and juice will be provided for children.

Pre-registration for this class is required and classes are subject to run based on enrollment.

(SORRY, the West Seneca location is already SOLD OUT.)

The cost is $8.00 per adult, $7.00 for future chefs ages 7-10, and $5.00 for Little Chefs ages 3-6. Due to space limitations, strollers are not permitted.

To register contact 716-515-2000 or register online at http://www.topsmarkets.com/Departments/The_Cooking_School/.