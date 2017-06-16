Quantcast

BPO at M&T Bank Plaza

to Google Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 iCalendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00

M&T Bank Plaza 1 M&T Bank Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203

Have lunch with us at this free concert! Featuring music from Star Wars, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Info

M&T Bank Plaza 1 M&T Bank Plaza, Buffalo, New York 14203 View Map

Concerts & Live Music, Free Event

Visit Event Website

716-885-5000

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00 iCalendar - BPO at M&T Bank Plaza - 2017-07-11 11:45:00

Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.

Built with Metro Publisher™