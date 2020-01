Held the 2nd Saturday of each month. This program, for children ages 5-12, is a unique opportunity to work on reading skills in a relaxed and fun environment. Sign up for a 15 minute session to read to a trained therapy dog. Appointments are available between 10:30am- 12pm.

Presented in partnership with Paws for Love, a program of the SPCA serving Erie County.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Registrations can be made by phone during our open hours at 873-2842 or in person at the checkout desk.