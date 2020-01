Semi-Annual Book Sale

Tuesday, January 21 – Saturday, January 25

During Operating Hours Come stock up on books for summer reading! There’s something for everyone and nothing over $5.00!

Sale Hours: Tuesday, Jan 21 10:00 am – 8:00 pm Wednesday, Jan 22 10:00 – 4:00 pm Thursday, Jan 23 10:00 am – 8:00 pm Friday, Jan 24 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday, Jan 25 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

SATURDAY ONLY $5.00 BAGS Please bring your own bags and/ or boxes.