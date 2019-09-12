× Expand royalty free Bond Lake Fall Bird Walk

The public in invited to participate in a Fall Bird Walk at Bond Lake Park on Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2019. The gathering time will be from 9-9:15 am in the Nature Center at the rear of the Warming House 2571 Lower Mountain Rd in Ransomville. There visitors can mingle with other birders and view various bird mounts up close. At 9:15 am there will be a guided bird walk. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and a camera to get a bird’s eye view of some of the wildlife in the park.

Bug repellant and boots are suggested as the trail traverses some wet areas. Heavy rain cancels this event which is expected to end by 11 AM, though avid bird watchers will not likely be deterred by some sprinkles.

This FREE event is sponsored by the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee. For more information call Carol at 716-694-3488.