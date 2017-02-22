Blossom Hackathon - Tech Workshop for Girls

Discover what it means to be a maker! This beginner friendly event empowers girls to create and build using technology. Girls learn real tech skills to make and program Thimble robots. Working in teams, participants compete in creative problem solving challenges for cool prizes.

Being a maker means learning to use technology to make your imagination come to life! This hands-on experience provides a fun environment for girls to explore the growing tech field, as well as helping build the problem-solving skills needed for the future!

Agenda

10:00am: Check-in and welcome

11:00am: Soldering and skills workshop

12:00pm: Lunch

1:00pm: Let the hacking begin!

3:00: Event and raffle winners are announced

FAQs

How much does it cost? Thanks to our amazing supporters, this event is offered at half cost to all participants! Now only $10!

Who can come? This event is for girls 2nd-6th grade.

Do parent need to stay the whole time? No. Parents may stay, but it is not required. Our staff are CPR/first-aid certified, background checked, and experts in childcare. Your daughter is in good hands!

Do we need to bring anything? Only a positive attitude and willingness to have fun! Lunch, drinks, and all materials are provided on site.