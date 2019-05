Between June 1, 2019 and August 15, 2019:

Children 12 and under will receive 1 raffle ticket for every print book checked out.

Teens 13-17 will receive 1 raffle ticket for every 3 print books checked out.

There will be a random drawing for 4 winners. Winners will be announced on Thursday, August 15th at 2pm.

Each winner will receive a $150.00 gift certificate to Bert's Bikes.

Gift Certificates are compliment of the Friends of the Lancaster Library and Mr. Daniel Zwolinski.