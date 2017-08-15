Big Bang by Plasticiens Volants is a dynamic group from France that creates spectacular stories using giant inflated puppets and objects. The exotic, illuminated "inflatables" present stories from history, mythology, and literature against the evening sky. Controlled by equally mesmerizing costumed actor-operators who interact with the audience at the ground level, these giant inflated puppets and objects fly over the audience to demonstrate the evolution of the universe in a poetic way.

Plasticiens Volants has thrilled audiences from over five continents with high-profile appearances at the Olympic Games in S ochi and Rio, Paralympic Games in Australia, and festivals from Canada to Australia -- yet have never before performed in the U.S. Artpark's scenic location will provide a dramatic backdrop for these fantastic inflatables and a unique performance.

Preview a video of one of their performances here: http://bit.ly/2x2DQ5g

Tickets: $15 general admission. Available at www.artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000 and at the Artpark Box Office.